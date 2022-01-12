Flood victims in Johor, Melaka continue to decrease

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor and Melaka continues to decline as of this morning.

In JOHOR, the number of flood evacuees continues to decrease to 1,227 people as of 8 am, compared to 2,154 yesterday, at 26 relief centres (PPS).

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said four districts were still affected by the floods with Muar recording the highest number of victims at 547, followed by Segamat (417), Tangkak (182) and Batu Pahat (81).

He said only the station at Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar, recorded a measurement at danger level, while the Sungai Muar station at Buloh Kasap, Segamat, recorded warning level.

The weather in Mersing is reported cloudy, while in nine other districts, namely Johor Bahru, Muar, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Pontian, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Tangkak and Kulai were reported to be clear.

In MELAKA, State Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims declined to 69 victims from 21 families as of 8 am today, compared to 112 victims from 33 families as of 4 pm yesterday.

All the victims are housed at two relief centres in Jasin. - Bernama