Flood victims in three states continue to fall

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims continues to drop to 40,205 this evening compared with 41,154 people this morning while Sarawak has completed recovered from floods.

In JOHOR, the total evacuees shrank to 40,005 people as at 4 pm compared with 40,847 at 8 am following the closure of eight temporary relief centres (PPS).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said with the closure of PPS, there are still 128 PPS in operation in four districts.

According to JPBN, Batu Pahat remained as the most badly affected district with 39,158 victims from 10,924 families; followed by Muar with 548 victims (170 families); Segamat 212 orang (56 families) and Tangkak 87 victims (15 families).

Three rivers in Batu Pahat are still above the danger level, namely the Bekok Dam in Sungai Bekok which is now at 19.42 metres (m), Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.63m) and the Sungai Simpang Kiri in Sri Medan (2.41m) besides the Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong , Muar which recorded a reading of 3.45 m.

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of flood victims in Rompin was down this afternoon to 145 people compared to 155 people this morning.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Jasin continued to drop to 55 victims from 13 families at 2 this afternoon compared to 61 victims from 14 families at 8 this morning.

Meanwhile in SARAWAK, the JPBN secretariat reported that there are no more flood victims in two PPSs namely Dewan Sinaran Lumut and Dewan Kampung following the closure of the PPS as of 3pm this afternoon. -Bernama