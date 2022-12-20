Flood victims’ refusal to evacuate poses challenge to rescue personnel

KUALA TERENGGANU: The refusal of some flood victims here to be evacuated to relief centres has posed a challenge to the authorities, especially Fire and Rescue Department personnel.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Fire Safety Division director Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman (pix) said it was one of the challenges faced by rescue personnel despite the smooth evacuation and rescue operations of flood victims so far.

“Although we are used to dealing with such situations, it can be quite a challenge for us during emergencies or disasters such as floods.

“I always remind all fire and rescue personnel that apart from physical strength, it is important for them to have the patience to ensure a successful rescue mission,” he said when met during an evacuation and rescue operation of flood victims in Kampung Pulau Rusa Hulu, here last night.

Ahmad Izram said although it was not easy to convince some affected residents to evacuate, JBPM personnel remained committed to ensuring everyone’s safety during emergencies or disasters.

“It is a success for us if the flood victims agree to be evacuated...we are doing it simply because we want to prevent any unwanted incidents,” he said.

In the operation in Kampung Pulau Rusa Hulu, Ahmad Izram himself was seen playing a role in persuading some flood victims who refused to move even though their homes were flooded up to waist level.

Among those who eventually followed the rescue personnel’s advice to stay at the designated relief centre was an elderly woman who only wanted to be known as Nek Mah, 70.

Apart from Nek Mah, another 28 victims from 10 families from the village were also evacuated to Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Losong in the operation that ended at about 12.45 am.-Bernama