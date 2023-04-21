Flood victims shop in rahmah mode to celebrate Syawal this time

BATU PAHAT: Shopping in the “rahmah” or thrifty way is the choice of most residents in this district, much so when they were badly affected by the big flood last month.

In a survey conducted by Bernama, many residents said they want to celebrate Aidilfitri in a festive way but still needed to spend 'Rahmah' or prudently this time.

For Mohd Ariff Ab Razak, 37, his family made thrifty purchases for Baju Raya, with just one pair each instead of two or three pairs previously.

He said this is because part of his income goes to buying other items that have been damaged in the floodwaters.

“This year, we as a family needed to put our basics first by buying beds, furniture and some other household appliances, so making clothes for Eid is not a priority but relegated to number two,” he told Bernama at the Dewan Intan Jubilee Ramadan Expo in Batu Pahat recently. .

Mohd Ariff said as for the Aidilfitri menu, he and his family would as usual cooked ketupat, rendang and lodeh gravy, but limited the purchase of kuih raya.

Meanwhile, Nursamimi Isnin, 24, said most of the preparations for Hari Raya this year were bought online because they are cheaper compared to purchases made in supermarkets or shops or at the Ramadan expo sales.

“This year, I only bought clothes at the Ramadan expo, because I was worried that the size of the clothes may be too big or too tight, the rest I bought online.

“What is important, this year’s Raya is not elaborated but rather to show a sense of gratitude after we have successfully fulfilled our obligations in the month of Ramadan,” she said.

Meanwhile, for trader Mohd Nahar Abdullah, 48, this is the first time in 18 years that he is selling Raya clothes at the Ramadan expo, while admittedly sales have declined and are less encouraging.

“Even after the Covid-19 (Movement Control Order - MCO) wasn’t as bad as this, maybe everyone wants to save money... the atmosphere at the Ramadan expo is indeed packed, it’s crowded but the purchasing power is low, maybe everyone only wants to feel the festive atmosphere,” he said. -Bernama