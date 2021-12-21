Flood victims tally in Selangor will only rise, MB says

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state expects more people to become flood victims in the next few days even as the weather improves, The Malaysian Insight reports.

According to him, to date, 30,632 people had been displaced by the heavy downpour during the weekends.

Amirudin also pointed out there are several reasons on why the flood situation in some parts of the state would not improve anytime soon.

He said that water from upstream areas was now flowing to low areas, leading rivers to overflow, adding that this was the case now in Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat.