Flood victims trapped in Segamat temple rescued

SEGAMAT: Several small boats believed to be owned by Kampung Lubok Batu residents had to be used to rescue people who were seeking shelter at the Fook Poon Thong temple when Sungai Segamat water level rose suddenly yesterday evening.

In the 5 pm incident , about 10 individuals who were in the place of worship located next to the river, were trapped when the water rose up to the waist level.

A villager, M. Chandran said the water level rose suddenly, which made it difficult for those still inside the temple to get out.

“Residents then decided to use several small boats and sampan to rescue those who were trapped.

“We did not expect the water level to rise quickly. If it continues to rain, the water level will probably rise up to the first floor of the building. Four years ago, the same place was also flooded but not as bad as this,” said the mechanic when met yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Bernama checks around Kampung Seberang Batu Badak here discovered most of the homes were submerged in waist-deep water and all main roads leading to the village were also flooded.

Presently 20 relief centres have been opened in the district and some 1,136 people from 290 families staying in 14 villages and three residential areas have been evacuated.

The water level at Sungai Segamat in Segamat town is now above the danger level at 9.82 meters.-Bernama