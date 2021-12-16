Flood warning issued for Kuala Krai, Jeli

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) has issued a flood warning for two districts in Kelantan, namely Kuala Krai and Jeli beginning tomorrow (Dec 17).

In a statement today, the department said floods are expected to hit several locations in the two districts if incessant heavy rains occur at the Kelantan River basin.

“The areas in Kuala Krai that are expected to be hit by floods between midnight and 4 am, are Kampung Dabong, Kampung Manek Urai, Kampung Mesek, Kampung Gajah and the surrounding areas.

“In Jeli it involves Kampung Lawar and its surrounding areas,” the statement read.

Other locations in Kuala Krai such as Kampung Bedal, Kampung Bukit Sireh, Taman Warisan, Kampung Pertang, Kampung Ngagoh, Kampung Pahi, Kampung Aur Duri are also expected to be hit by floods tomorrow from 8 am to 10 am.

The other areas are Kampung Guchil, Kampung Jirat, Kampung Gatal, Kampung Batu Mengkebang, Kampung Keroh, Kampung Batu Jong and its surrounding areas.

According to the department’s portal, infobanjir.water.gov.my, the Kelantan River basin area that has been identified is five rivers in Kuala Krai, namely Sungai Galas, Sungai Lebir, Sungai Nal, Sungai Durian and Sungai Pahi as well as Sungai Pergau in Jeli.-Bernama