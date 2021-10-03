Flood waters recede in Baling, all 14 PPS closed

ALOR SETAR: All 14 temporary relief centres (PPS) in Baling, which housed 358 victims from 125 families, were closed at about 5 pm this evening following the floods that hit the district receding completely.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force Disaster Operations Division chief Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement said all the victims had been allowed to return home after being sheltered for six days due to their homes being flooded since last Tuesday.

The PPS involved are Sekolah Kebansaan (SK) Tunku Putera, SK Siong, SK Bandar, SK Tanjung Pari, SK Bayu, SK Titi Gantung, Dewan Banggol Derom, Maktab Mahmud Baling, SK Malau, SK Parit Panjang, Kg Padang, SK Mohd Ariff Abdullah, SK Tembak A and SK Jemerli.

However, Saifuddin said his team would continue to monitor the unpredictable weather conditions at this time and would reopen certain PPS if needed.-Bernama