Flooding forces evacuation of two families in Pontian

JOHOR BAHRU: Eleven people from two families in Kampung Sri Gambut in Pontian were evacuated to a relief centre today after their houses were flooded.

The Pontian District Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said the flood victims were moved to the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya at 9.30 am.

“Two hours of heavy rain from 3.30 am caused several houses in Kampung Sri Gambut to be flooded.

“The weather in the area was reported to be still overcast, and the relevant agencies are continuing to monitor the situation in high-risk areas,” it said.-Bernama