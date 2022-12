Floods: 10 major rivers in Kelantan at danger level

KOTA BHARU: Ten major rivers in Kelantan have breached the danger levels in six districts namely Kuala Krai, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Bachok as of 1 pm today.

Information released on the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ said three rivers affected in Kuala Krai are Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang with a reading of 39.40 metres (m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (25.19m) and Sungai Nal in Kampung Nal (29.24m).

Besides that, two rivers in Jeli and Tanah Merah also registered readings above the dangerous level. The rivers are Sungai Perdau at Jambatan Jerimbong, Kuala Balah (55.76 m), Sungai Lanas, at Air Lanas in Jeli (29.72m), Kampung Jenob (24.97m) Sungai Golok in Kampung Jebob in Tanah Merah (25.08m).

Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.70m), Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat (3.00m) and Jambatan Melor, Bachok (9.87m) too, recorded dangerous level readings.

Meanwhile, Sungai Kelantan at Tambatan DiRaja, Kota Bharu (3.44m) dan Kampung Pulau Lima in Pasir Puteh (2.73m) both registered alert levels.-Bernama