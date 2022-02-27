Floods: 12 districts in Kelantan, Terengganu affected, 6,327 evacuated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12 districts in Terengganu and Kelantan were affected by floods with 6,327 people placed at 103 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 9 pm yesterday.

In TERENGGANU, the districts affected were Kemaman, Hulu Terengganu, Besut, Dungun, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that 3,334 individuals from 931 families were housed in 71 PPS statewide with Kemaman district recording the highest number.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims continued to show an increase as of 9 pm, when 2,993 individuals from 881 families were evacuated to PPS compared to 2,186 people from 622 families yesterday evening.

According to data from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application, 32 PPS were opened with nine each in Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas and five in Jeli.

Meanwhile, the official flood info portal of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) via https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my , reported that three main rivers in Kelantan were at the danger levels.

They were, namely, Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang recording a reading of 22.05 meters (m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (25.08 m) and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.47 m).-Bernama