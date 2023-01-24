Floods: 422 evacuated in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 422 victims were evacuated to eight relief temporary relief centres (PPS) in three districts as of 2 pm.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said eight PPS in Kluang, Kota Tinggi, and Segamat were opened since 11 am after continuous rain since early this morning.

“Some 105 families are taking shelter in five PPS in Segambat, nine families in two PPS in Kluang, and one PPS in Kota Tinggi,” JPBN said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a danger-level continuous heavy rain warning in Kluang, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kulai, and Johor Bahru districts.

It said severe weather conditions were expected in Pontian, Segamat, and Batu Pahat districts, while the alert-level warning was issued for Tangkak and Muar.

Four rivers in Johor recorded dangerous water levels, namely Sungai Muar (river-mouth of Sungai Gemas) at 19.03 metres (m); Sungai Lenik (Ladang Chaah) at 6.18 m, Sungai Segamat (Sungai Segamat Kecil) at 38.11 m, and Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh) at 14m. -Bernama