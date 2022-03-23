Floods: 43 people displaced in Beaufort

BEAUFORT: Forty-three flood victims from 14 families in Kampung Suasa here were evacuated to the Datuk Mohd Dun Banir Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) as the village was hit by floods due to continuous rain since yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said that the PPS was activated on Monday in preparation for the flood disaster due to continuous rain over the past few days.

“So far, only one village is involved, that is Kampung Suasa and the relevant agencies are monitoring the situation,“ the statement said.

It added that the Welfare Services Department is looking after the welfare of the victims.

The statement also said that 653 victims from 115 families were still in three PPS in Tawau district due to the fire that razed houses at the Kampung Kurnia Jaya water village in Tawau on March 17.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Beaufort Fire and Rescue Station said they received a call on the flood disaster at 2.53 pm yesterday before dispatching rescuers to the village about 30 kilometres from Beaufort Town to help the flood victims.-Bernama