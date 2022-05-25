Floods: 61 evacuated to two PPS in Tanjung Malim

IPOH: A total of 61 people were placed in two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Tanjung Malim tonight following floods in several areas.

The Muallim District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the two PPS were Sekolah Agama Rakyat Kampung Rasau and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Trolak Pekan.

“A total of 17 victims from eight families are at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Kampung Rasau while 44 evacuees from nine families are at SJKT Trolak Pekan,” it said in a statement today. -Bernama