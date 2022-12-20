Floods affect health facilities in K’tan, T’ganu: Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: The floods on the east coast of the peninsula have been affecting two government hospitals in Kelantan and four others in Terengganu, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The hospitals affected in Kelantan are the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ) and the Tengku Anis Hospital (HTA), whereas the four in Terengganu are the Kemaman, Besut, Setiu, and the Hulu Terengganu hospitals.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said all healthcare services at the HRPZ II are still operating as usual even though floodwater has entered the hospital.

He added laboratory services, as well as imaging and diagnostics services at the HTA have been temporarily stopped.

“The shutting down of internal power has been done to protect the equipment from damage due to short circuit. Any request for such services will be referred to the nearest hospitals which are HRPZ II and the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM).

Dr Noor Hisham said 19 patients from HTA have been transferred to HRPZ II and HUSM because there were concerns that the flood water could rise anytime.

On the situation of the affected hospitals in Terengganu, he said the rise in water level had caused the Emergency Department and maternity ward at the Kemaman Hospital to be flooded on Sunday night, but the water subsided the next morning.

He said the floods near the Besut, Setiu and Hulu Terengganu hospitals had also resulted in the roads and access to the hospitals and the surrounding areas being cut off and could only be reached by boats or helicopters.

“However, these hospitals are prepared for such a situation and have sufficient medical supplies, food and disposables,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 32 other health facilities that have been affected by the floods in Kelantan, specifically 22 rural clinics and 10 health clinics.

Of the total, seven facilities are still operational, 22 have moved their operations to alternative facilities, and three others have suspended their operations.

In Terengganu, Dr Noor Hisham said the floods have been affecting 40 healthcare facilities, comprising 27 rural clinics, five health clinics, four dental clinics, three district health offices (PKD) and one vector unit at the state health department.

Of the total, 19 health facilities are still operational, six have moved their operations to alternative facilities, and 15 are no longer operational for now, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry has detected over 500 cases of infectious diseases among flood evacuees who are being housed at the temporary relief centres from Nov 7 to Dec 19.

These include 301 cases of acute respiratory infections, skin diseases (260 cases), acute gastroenteritis (14), conjunctivitis (11), and one case of chickenpox.

“No cases of typhoid, cholera, leptospirosis, hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD). and dengue were reported among the flood victims,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said only one case of Covid-19 was reported among the flood victims in Terengganu between Dec 11 to 19.

As of noon today, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) reported that 65,139 people were affected by floods in 20 districts in Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Johor.

Terengganu recorded the highest number of victims with 38,806 people, followed by Kelantan (25,353), Pahang (873), Perak (54) and Johor with 53 victims.-Bernama