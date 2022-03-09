Floods affect over 2,000 in Indonesia’s East Java, one dead

JAKARTA: Severe floods in Pasuruan District of East Java province have collapsed four houses and inundated 875 houses.

Spokesperson for Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, Abdul Muhari, said around 2,093 people from 509 families have been affected.

Heavy rainfall from 6pm Indonesian Western time on Tuesday resulted in floods as water level reached 150 centimetres in three sub-districts, he said in a statement today.

The neighbouring district of Malang in East Java also saw some flooding and at least one person in Srigading village, Lawang sub-district, died.

Heavy rain in the area from 3.30pm on Tuesday triggered severe flash flooding and caused material damages, while the traffic at at kilometre 77-79 of Surabaya-Malang toll road were temporarily disrupted.-Bernama