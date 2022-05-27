Floods affect over half million as death toll rises to 30 in Assam

NEW DELHI: The ongoing floods in India’s northeastern state of Assam have affected over half a million people and killed 30 people so far, officials said Friday.

There has been no respite in the ongoing flood situation in the state and according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have hit 12 districts, Xinhua reported.

“With two more deaths reported during the past 24 hours in Nagaon district, so far 30 people have lost their lives in this year’s floods and landslides in the state,“ an official of the ASDMA said.

Officials said at present, 956 villages are inundated and 47,139.12 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the affected districts.

The local authorities have set up 365 relief camps and distribution centers in six districts, where 66,836 people, including 13,988 children, are taking shelter.

Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season.-Bernama