Floods: Affected smallholders to receive new farming equipment - Fadillah

KUCHING: Smallholders in the commodity industry affected by the floods in Johor will receive assistance to replace equipment damaged or lost as a result of the disaster, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, said following climate change and the current unpredictable weather, all players in the commodity industry nationwide are advised to be prepared to face risks to the sector.

“At the agency level under the ministry, we will work with large industrial companies to hold corporate social responsibility programmes and help smallholders get new farming equipment,” he told reporters after attending the Petra Jaya Community Fire Brigade Carnival 2023 here, today.

Emphasising the management aspects of good agricultural practices, he also said that the government is identifying other forms of assistance to ensure that any affected smallholders can continue their farming activities after the floods.

Recently, Bernama reported that the agricultural commodity sector, including palm oil, is facing risks this year as the changing weather conditions can destroy crops within two days.

Regarding the flood situation in the country, Johor still recorded the highest number of evacuees as of 8 am today, with 44,937 victims placed in temporary relief centres, followed by Melaka with 380 people and Pahang (172). -Bernama