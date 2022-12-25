Floods bring losses worth several thousand ringgit to Tumpat Siamese community

TUMPAT: Several members of Siamese community in Kampung Jubakar Darat, here have to been facing losses running into several thousand ringgit annually when business goods and home appliances were destroyed by floods including the recent occurrence.

Sundry shopkeeper Ke Pot En Ding, 56, said in the course of operating the store in the past 11 years, she had to bear losses amounting to several several thousands of ringgit every year.

“Twice this year only, in February and this month, I have to shoulder losses when the goods and items in the shop are damaged and had to be disposed of.

“Earlier this week when floods came, the water rose very fast at night which resulted in my shop being inundated by chest-level water, all items for sale could not be saved on time,” she told Bernama today.

Ke Pot said she lost about RM5,000 in the latest episode.

“Since I have to face this situation every time, I want to move to another place, but could not afford and I don’t have any land.

“This shop and house are inherited from our parents, I don’t know how many more years we will face this flood,“ she said, adding that the flood water had started receding since yesterday.

For Mek Kedi Eh Kelin, 58, she now no longer uses wooden furniture to avoid losses when the village is flooded every year.

“Now I use metal cupboards, cheaper plastic shelves because I don’t want to waste thousands of ringgit to buy new furniture because of the flood.

“Every year the flood water will enter my house to waist-level and it takes at least a week to subside,“ she said.-Bernama