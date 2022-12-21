Floods: Contact TNB immediately to cut power supply if water levels begin to rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been advised to contact Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to cut electricity supply if water levels in their premises or homes begin to rise.

TNB president Datuk Baharin Din said the power cut would be temporary to ensure the safety of those affected by floods and would be restored once the situation is under control.

He also called on the people to contact TNB if there are any irregularities in the utility company’s installations that are affected by floods.

“TNB is always sensitive to and sympathises with the sufferings of the people struck by disasters and TNB also always places emphasis on the safety factor under such situations,” he said in a statement today.

Baharin, who is also TNB chief executive officer, also stated TNB’s commitment to providing electricity to the public and the frontliners, especially in flood-hit areas.

“The safety of the public and frontliners is a priority in efforts to restore supply. TNB will first restore supply to the affected substations and other assets as well as conduct tests to ensure it is safe to distribute supply.

“TNB will swiftly restore supply once the situation permits and also ensure supply to all temporary relief centres,“ he said.

Members of the public can contact TNB Careline at 15454 or via the TNB Careline Facebook to apply for an electricity supply cut if water levels begin to rise.-Bernama