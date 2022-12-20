Floods expected to hit Sungai Melikai, Mersing tomorrow: JPS

MERSING: The Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) has forecast that floods will hit Sungai Melikai and its surrounding areas in the Mersing district starting at 4 am tomorrow.

In an alert issued by JPS’ National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN), the department said this was following the continuous rain warning (danger level) issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today and the simulation results of its flood forecasting model.

According to JPS, the disaster could happen earlier or later than the predicted time.

“For the Kota Tinggi district, flooding is forecast this Thursday starting at 4 pm involving Kampung Semangar and the surrounding areas.

“This warning is issued to enable residents, especially in areas that are expected to be hit by floods, to be alert and obey the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,” it said.

In a separate statement, JPS said that floods are expected to hit two areas in Rompin from 6 pm this Thursday.

It said the areas expected to be flooded were Kampung Buluh Nipis and Felda Selancar.

The forecast was following the continuous rain warning issued by MetMalaysia today and based on a simulation from the flood forecast model.

The public can get more information at the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir.-Bernama