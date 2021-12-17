Floods hit Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu have been hit by floods following heavy rain over the past few days.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a danger-level weather warning with continuous very heavy rain for Kemaman, Terengganu and Pahang.

Bad weather with continuous heavy rain is forecast for Kelantan, Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun in Terengganu as well as Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut and Pekan in Pahang.

MetMalaysia also issued a yellow weather alert where continuous rainfall is expected to occur in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Pahang (Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Bera).

In Kelantan, 129 people from 20 families in Gua Musang were evacuated to two relief centres (PPS) as of 10am after their houses were inundated by floodwater following three days of continuous heavy rain.

Gua Musang District Disaster Management Committee secretariat Mohd Yussalmi Mohd Yusoff said the two PPS were at Dewan Orang Ramai, Chiku 7 and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Limau Kasturi (1) which were opened at 9am.

“The PPS at Dewan Orang Ramai, Chiku 7 is housing 102 people from 16 families, while 27 people from four families are currently taking shelter at SK Limau Kasturi (1),” he told Bernama.

The water level of Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob was at 23.88m (its danger level is 23.5m), while Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai at 23.77m (its warning level is 22.5m).

The water in two rivers has surpassed the warning level, namely Sungai Lebir in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang (72.14m) and Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (23.6m); while five other rivers were at alert levels, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (7.76 m); Sungai Kelantan in Kampung Karangan, Kuala Krai (31.86 m); Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah (13.56 m); Sungai Aring (69.81 m); and Sungai Relai at Jalan Felda Aring, Gua Musang (113.67 m).

In TERENGGANU, the first PPS at SK Kasar, Hulu Nerus in Setiu was opened at 1.30am to accommodate four people from one family, while the second PPS opened is at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir Raja in Dungun to house 17 victims from four families.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said currently, heavy rain was reported in most places and residents in risk areas are advised to be alert and to evacuate immediately when instructed by the authorities.

Two rivers in Terengganu have exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Dungun in Pasir Raja, at 37.56m (its danger level is 37.5m) and Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman, at 18.89m (its danger level is 18.5m).-Bernama