Floods hit Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Tuaran after heavy rain

KOTA KINABALU: Heavy continuous rain this evening caused floods in the west coast districts of Sabah, especially in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Penampang.

Checks by Bernama showed that the flooded areas included Likas, Tebobon, Sepanggar and Manggatal in Kota Kinabalu; Telipok, Rugading and Gayang in Tuaran; and Donggongon, Bundusan and Sugud in Penampang.

Several roads were also affected, resulting in traffic congestion. Vehicles parked on the roadside and the ground floor of some nearby shops were also inundated by floodwaters.

The affected roads include Jalan Menggatal Tebobon and Jalan Sepanggar in Kota Kinabalu, Jalan Salut in Tuaran, and Jalan Panglima Banting in Penampang.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Misran Bisara said so far, the department had received a report of flooding in Kampung Mansiang, Menggatal, involving nine victims, and firefighters and other agencies were providing assistance.

Misran said two houses were flooded in the incident at 3.27 pm and the trapped flood victims were evacuated by firemen.

“We, along with other authorities, are always prepared for any flood situation and have made early preparations. Therefore, we request the public to take precautionary measures in case of bad weather,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He also advised the public to always know where their family members are during this uncertain weather situation and to seek help from the authorities in difficult situations.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sabah Civil Defence Force, when contacted, said there are reports of affected areas in the Penampang district and that an evacuation centre has been opened for the victims.

He said Jalan Sugud in the district was passable to heavy vehicles, while Jalan Maang, which was also flooded, could still be used by all types of vehicles.

“Sungai Moyoq is at a dangerous level and residents in the area have been advised to be vigilant at all times,“ he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a continuous rain warning for the west coast and interior areas in Sabah and Labuan at 6.10 pm today.

Heavy rain is expected to continue until Oct 10, it said in a statement.-Bernama