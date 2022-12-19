Floods: HRPZ II postpones elective surgeries

KOTA BHARU: Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) is postponing elective surgeries until further notice following the flood disaster in Kelantan.

State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said emergency surgeries would still be conducted.

“We have informed the patients about the postponement of non-emergency operations because we want to ensure that surgeries at the hospital run smoothly throughout this flood season.

“HRPZ II will also identify patients who have been assessed and allow them to return home,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said the hospital has also provided two pickup trucks and a lorry to transport personnel who might have difficulties coming to work as some roads are closed to light vehicles.

“JKNK is ready to provide the best service to ensure the continuity of health services for patients,“ he added.-Bernama