Floods in Kedah: 23 victims evacuated in Bandar Baharu

ALOR SETAR: Two more families were evacuated due to the floods in Bandar Baharu district, bringing the total number of evacuees to 23 people as at 8 am today, from 21 evacuees yesterday.

Bandar Baharu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Officer Lt (PA) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin said the evacuees were from Mukim Bagan Samak and they had been accommodated at the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Kechil Ulu, which was opened at 8 pm yesterday.

Currently, the flood water has receded and members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force would assist in the operation to clean houses affected by the floods today, he said in a statement.

Floods hit several villages, including Kampung Parit Nibong, Kampung Asam Kumbang and Taman Cahaya Nilam, as well as areas along Sungai Tepus following more than an hour-long of heavy rain yesterday.-Bernama