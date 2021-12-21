Floods in Malaysia: S'pore in solidarity with M'sia

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah to express condolences in response to the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by the floods over the weekend.

“I am saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods in several parts of Malaysia,“ he said in the letter which was also appended to the media.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all Malaysians whose livelihoods have been affected,“ he added.

Balakrishnan noted that the republic “stands in solidarity with Malaysia during this difficult time.”

“The Malaysian government is swiftly mounting relief efforts, and I am confident that the Malaysian people will overcome this crisis with strength and fortitude,“ he said.

Unprecedented rain since last Friday had inundated many parts of the country, including the Klang Valley which is said to be the worst hit. As at noon today, 44,000 people still remained at relief centres throughout Malaysia but the overall situation is seen improving.-Bernama