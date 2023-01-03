Floods in Sabah : 464 people evacuated

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 464 people from 166 families have been evacuated to two relief centres (PPS) due to the floods in the Kota Marudu and Tongod districts.

The Secretariat for the Sabah Disaster Management Committee, n a statement, said that 377 people from 149 families were evacuated to the PPS at the Kota Marudu Community Hall.

According to the secretariat, a total of 87 people from 17 families were evacuated to the PPS at Dewan Mini Kampung Simpang Entilibon in Tongod.

“Both evacuation centers were opened late last night,“ read the statement.

Continuous heavy rain since yesterday is believed to have caused some areas in Tongod and Kota Marudun to be flooded.

However, the weather this morning was reported to be fine in most areas of Sabah.

Based on the forecast by the Department of Meteorology Malaysia, rain is expected in one or two places in Sabah this evening until tomorrow. -Bernama