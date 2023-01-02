Floods: Johor, Sabah record slight increase in number of evacuees

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor and Sabah rose slightly this morning, according to the respective State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat.

In JOHOR, 1,381 victims from 379 families are taking shelter at 17 relief centres in four districts, compared to 1,379 people at 8 pm yesterday.

Batu Pahat still recorded the highest number of evacuees at 921 people, followed by Kota Tinggi (223), Mersing (147) and Segamat (90), the committee said in a statement.

The weather in the state is sunny except for the Mersing district, which is reported to be cloudy.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the number of flood victims rose to 599 people from 183 families, currently housed at 13 centres in three districts, compared to 556 people from 165 families last night.

The Sabah JPBN secretariat, in a statement, said Telupid has the highest number of victims, with 443 people from 131 families, who were evacuated to nine relief centres.

“A total of 111 people from 40 families were moved to three centres in Paitan, while 45 people from 12 families are taking shelter at a centre in Lahad Datu,” it said.

The committee added that the number of evacuees is expected to increase in Telupid and remain unchanged in Paitan and Lahad Datu. -Bernama