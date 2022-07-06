Floods: Kedah Health Dept providing static clinic services at three PPS

BALING: The Kedah State Health Department through the Baling District Health Office (PKD) is providing static clinic services at three relief centres (PPS) here, from 8 am to 10 pm.

Kedah Health Director Dr Othman Warijo said medical officers and paramedics were stationed at the three PPS, namely at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jerai, Surau An-Nur in Taman Mesra Kupang and SMK Agama Yayasan Khairiah.

“On-call services are provided between 10.00pm and 8.00am by the Kupang Health Clinic for emergency cases,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Othman said the Baling PKD had also formed a health surveillance team which conducted regular inspections and monitoring at all the PPS.

He said the team will be responsible for ensuring that all the PPS are clean and the food is prepared in a hygienic manner

Meanwhile, Dr Othman said two health facilities under the Health Ministry, namely the Iboi Rural Clinic and the Kampung Pisang Rural Clinic, were also affected by the floods and water surge phenomenon that hit Kampung Iboi, Kupang here yesterday.

“Services at the two clinics have been suspended until the situation is safe as well as the power and water supply are restored,” he said adding that villagers in need of medical attention can go to the Kupang Health Clinic, located about five kilometres from the two rural clinics.

He said the State Health Department would always monitor the flood situation and work with various agencies involved in the management of the disaster.

Those with any health-related issues can contact the Baling District Health Office Operations Room at 04-4706164.

The floods claimed the lives of three family members while nine houses were washed away by the strong currents.-Bernama