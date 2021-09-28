Floods killed six in Thailand

BANGKOK: The tropical storm ‘Dianmu’, triggered by unrelenting downpours and floods in 30 provinces, left at least six dead.

In a statement, Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said the heavy downpour had led to flooding in 30 provinces including in Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ayutthaya, Buriram, and Nakhon Pathom.

It said six people were killed – five in Lop Buri and one in Phetchabun.

“Two people reported missing, one each in Lop Buri and Phetchabun,” it said.

It added that the flood situation in seven provinces namely Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Buri Ram, Nakhon Pathom, Yasothon and Surin have improved.

Yesterday, Director-general of Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Boontham Lertsukekasem said 12 provinces along the Chao Phraya River Basin including Bangkok, Sing Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon could see flooding as more water is set to be discharged from the Chao Phraya dam.

He said the water level at the dam is to rise between 0.3 metre and 1 metre over the next few days.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned of heavy downpour across the country until Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said floods were reported in the low-lying areas in the city following rising water levels along the Chao Phraya River as well as heavy rainfall.- Bernama