Floods, landslide force closure of six schools in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Floods and a landslide triggered by heavy rain last night have forced the closure of six schools in three districts in Sabah, affecting 2,725 pupils, 190 teachers and 132 preschoolers.

Sabah Education Department director Mistirine Radin named the schools as Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pintas in Beaufort; SK Tampasak, SK Kaiduan, SK Pekan Kinarut and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Kin Kiau (SJKC) in Papar and SK Babagon in Kota Kinabalu.

SK Babagon had to be closed because a landslide blocked the route to the school while the other schools were affected by floodwaters in the premises and along the routes, he said in a statement. -Bernama