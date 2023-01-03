Floods: Main road to Felda Selancar, Perwira Jaya in Rompin closed to all vehicles

KUANTAN: The main road to Felda Selancar and Perwira Jaya in Rompin was closed in both directions after a section of the road collapsed due to overflowing water following heavy rain yesterday.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar, when contacted today, said the police were informed about the condition of the road near the auxiliary police base at 4 am today.

Apart from this stretch, two other roads in Rompin were also closed to all types of vehicles this morning due to flooding, namely Jalan Lam Trading-Ladang Blok 16 and the Felda Redong/Segamat stretch in Felda Selancar 3.

Meanwhile, Rompin Public Works Department, in a statement posted on social media, said that the closure of the main road from Felda Selancar and Perwira Jaya was for the safety of road users and that the public can make inquiries at 09-4145040.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast continuous torrential rain in Rompin throughout the week.

The website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ reported that Sungai Pukin in Rompin exceeded the danger level of 46.59 metres (m) this morning. -Bernama