Floods: MCMC directed to resolve telecommunications-related issues - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been directed to resolve any telecommunications network issues in flood-affected states, especially in relief centres.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the MCMC had also been instructed to take immediate action in the event of telecommunications-related problems.

“I believe the issue we’re facing at the moment is that the number of (victims) being evacuated is quite large.

“(However) So far, I have not yet received any complaints from the National Disaster Management Agency or relevant ministers about telecommunications problems at relief centres,“ he said during a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Fahmi added that the Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday would focus on the actions to be taken by the ministries and agencies involved in dealing with the flood issue in the affected states.

Five states, namely Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Perak have been hit by floods so far, with the number of victims still increasing.-Bernama