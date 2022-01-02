Floods: More people evacuated in five states

KUALA LUMPUR: More flood victims at evacuated to relief centres (PPS) in Sabah, Pahang, Melaka, Johor and Negeri Sembilan at noon today, while in Kelantan and Terengganu, the number if flood evacuees has decreased.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims has increased to 1,161 people (399 families) at noon today, from 717 people (212 families) in the morning.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat reported that 18 areas in Telupid are affected by the floods, followed by Kota Marudu (10) and one each in Paitan, Beluran and Sandakan.

Five more PPS were opened in Kota Marudu, bringing the total number of PPS in the district to seven, to accommodate 969 people, involving 353 families, while in Telupid, there are three PPS, including one that was newly opened, to accommodate 43 people from eight families.

Two PPS were opened in Paitan to accommodate 50 people from 13 families, while Beluran recorded 38 evacuees, involving eight families, at one PPS, and Sandakan with 61 evacuees (17 families) at one PPS.

In PAHANG, the second wave of floods saw an increase in evacuees, totaling 986 people at noon, from 649 people in the morning , at 38 PPS in the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Jerantut in the latest district to be hit by the second wave of flood, after Raub, Lipis, Maran, Bera and Rompin.

Since the first round of floods last Dec 18, 11 PPS are still in operation in Temerloh and Pekan, where 1,063 victims are housed, while the last PPS in Bentong was closed today after all the 92 victims returned home.

The secretariat also reported the closure of some roads, namely Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan (Maran), Jalan Kuantan-Segamat (Pekan) and Jalan Kuala Lipis-Jerantut (Jerantut), as well as Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut and Jalan Paya Luas-Perlok, both in Temerloh.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s (DID) official portal, the water level at seven rivers has exceeded the danger level, with three of them in Lipis, namely Sungai Tanum at Chegar Perah, Sungai Lipis at Benta and Sungai Jelai at Lipis Jetty,.

The others are Sungai Pahang at Paya Gintong (Jerantut), Sungai Pahang at Kuala Krau (Temerloh), Sungai Serting at Padang Gudang (Bera) and Sungai Luit at Kampung Subuh (Maran).

In MELAKA, there was a slight increase in flood evacuees at noon, totaling 1,225 people (313 families), from 1,122 people (279 families) at 8 am today.

Melaka Civil Defence Department (APM) director Lt Kol (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all the victims were from 14 areas in Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah (1seven) and Jasin (three areas).

“A total of 682 victims (186 families) are at nine PPS in Alor Gajah, while 493 victims (117 families) are at six PPS Melaka Tengah and another 50 people (11 families) at two PPS in Jasin,” he said in a statement today.

In JOHOR, Kota Tinggi became the third district to be hit by the floods where 1,827 people from 466 families have been evacuated as at noon, from 1,646 people (425 families) at 8 am today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said for more PPS were activated, namely three in Segamat and one in Kota Tinggi, bringing the total number of PPS opened in the state to 32, including 30 PPS in Segamat, and one each in Kota Tinggi and Tangkak.

“In Kota Tinggi, 16 people from four families are accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Ramunia, Pengerang, while in Tangkak, 40 people from 10 families are evacuated to Sekolah Agama Bandar Tangkak,” he said in a statement.

The water in two rivers ins reported to have exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Segamat at Bandar Segamat, measuring 9.28 metre (m) and Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Sri Makmur, Tangkak, (4.29 m), while four rivers exceeded the warning level.

The four rivers are Sungai Muar at Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar (2.03m); Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, Muar, (8.9m); Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah, Segamat (5.95m) and Sungai Kesang at Telok Rimba, Tangkak (3.3m).

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, according to the latest data on the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana application, the number of evacuees has increased to 2,166 people (555 families) at 18 PPS at noon, from 1,767 people (460 families) at 16 PPS in the morning.

In KELANTAN,according to the JKM Info Bencana application JKM, the number of evacuees dropped to 255 people (94 families) at three PPS in Kuala Krai and Jeli from 308 people, involving 109 families, in the morning.

Meanwhile, according to the DID portal, that the water in all major rivers in the state has receded to below the danger level, with four rivers still above warning level and they are Sungai Kelantan at Kuala Krai; Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas; and Sungai Kelantan at Kusial, Tanah Merah.

In TERENGGANU, one PPS in Kemaman was closed, hence reducing the number of flood victims to 137 people (42 families) at noon, from 147 people (44 families) in the morning, according to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

Dungun is the only district affected by the floods in the state, with two PPS still in operation, namely at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Shukor, with 68 people from 20 families, and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir Raja (69 people from 22 families).

The water in major rivers in the state has also receded to below the danger level, with two rivers still above the warning level, namely Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak, Besut and Sungai Kemaman at Rumah Pam Paya Paman, Kemaman.-Bernama