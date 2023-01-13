Floods: More victims in T’ganu, unchanged in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu increased while the situation in Perak remained the same as of this morning.

In TERENGGANU, the total flood evacuees in Hulu Terengganu went up to 71 people compared with 43 last night. Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat in a statement said the victims from 23 families were sheltered at Kampung Kemat Community Hall temporary relief centre (PPS).

The villagers were relocated when their houses were suddenly inundated since 6 pm yesterday.

The statement also mentioned that currently the weather is cloudy with rain in several areas in Terengganu.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sahom, Kampar was unchanged with 91 individuals as of 8 this morning.

The Perak JPBN secretariat in a statement announced that the PPS is housing all the victims from Kampung Sahom.

The PPS which was opened on Wednesday night after the village was hit by flash floods following heavy rain in the evening on that day.

The flash flood occurred after Sungai Rias in the district overflowed its banks. -Bernama