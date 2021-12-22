Floods: Motor workshops reminded not to hike charges excessively

PUTRAJAYA: Motor workshop operators have been reminded not to take advantage of the flood situation by charging excessively for repairs to vehicles damaged by flood waters.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement director, Azman Adam said workshop operators must abide by the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) Regulations 2002 and Consumer Protection Act 1999.

He stressed that the ministry would increase monitoring of motor vehicle business premises, adding that those found to have taken advantage of the situation would be investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Mechanism to Determine Unreasonably High Profit for Goods) Regulations 2018.

In a statement today, Azman said throughout 2021, the ministry had conducted 570 checks on motor vehicle workshops, with 76 cases compounded to the total sum of RM21,250.

“Consumers are advised to be careful by obtaining the written price quotations on the vehicle repairs from dealers,“ he said, adding that consumers should obtain repair services at the relevant vehicle service centres if the vehicles were still under warranty.

For any complaints or information, the public can lodge a report to the ministry through WhatsApp at 019-279 4317, the complaints portal at e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, Call Centre at 1-800-886-800 or email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my and Ez ADU KPDNHEP.

Heavy rain since Dec 17 has resulted in floods in the Klang Valley, causing a lot of damage to property including vehicles.-Bernama