Floods: Nearly 100 APM personnel on duty in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS: Nearly 100 officers and personnel of the Kelantan Civil Defence Force (APM) have been involved in the operation to evacuate flood victims to temporary relief centres in Pasir Mas since Friday.

Kelantan APM director Col (PA) Mohd Adzhar Mujab said the operation also involved personnel and logistics from Tumpat and Tanah Merah districts.

Currently, only Pasir Mas, especially Rantau Panjang, has been affected by floods for the past three days, he told reporters when inspecting the flood situation in Kampung Serongga, Repek here today.

“The flood situation in Pasir Mas is still under control, and we hope there will be no untoward incidents,” he said, adding that APM was carrying out round-the-clock monitoring in flood-affected areas.-Bernama