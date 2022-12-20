Floods no obstacle for Rela volunteer to carry out his duty manning relief centre

KUALA KRAI: People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) volunteer, Mohd Riduan Mat Jusoh, has not allowed his being a flood evacuee stop him from carrying out his duties in manning a flood relief centre here.

Bernama managed to speak to the 32-year-old volunteer today, who said that he was among 50 flood evacuees being housed at the Kuala Krai district veterinary office since last Sunday.

He had evacuated after his house in Kampung Guchil 6 was flooded in waters of up to 2 metres deep.

“My house, which is on the bank of Sungai Guchil started to be flooded at 2.30 pm. My brother and I then decided to evacuate immediately here.

“As I’m being housed here and understanding my difficulties, my superiors allowed me to be stationed here instead of another relief centre,” he said.

Mohd Riduan added that his duties at the centre include ensuring the safety of the location as well as the evacuees.

“I also am tasked with helping the operations here, including assisting Civil Defence Force (CDF) and Social Welfare Department personnel.

“When I’m on duty, I do think about my flooded house, but having my responsibilities here helps me stay focused,” the three-year Rela veteran said.

As of 3 pm, 3,229 evacuees from 866 families are still housed in 22 relief centres in Kuala Krai.-Bernama