Floods: NS govt, private companies to carry out deepening of rivers

KUALA PILAH: The Negeri Sembilan government will cooperate with private companies to expedite the deepening of rivers to overcome flash floods from occurring frequently in the state.

Its Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) said the matter would be discussed in next week’s meeting at special committee level.

“There are 10 areas identified in the state which would be studied to carry out sand dredging in the river so that there would not be anymore floods. We want to (deepen the rivers) soon,” he told reporters after the Exco meeting here today.

Yesterday several villages in Seremban were hit by flash floods following a heavy rain and thunderstorm yesterday evening which affected 300 villagers while a fallen tree blocked the main route to Kampung Ismail, Kampung Semarak, Kampung Pasir and Kampung Dato Mansor.

Commenting further, Aminuddin said among the areas with frequent floods are Seremban and Linggi, Port Dickson apart from areas near main rivers.

In another development, Aminuddin reminded parents and schools to handle the issue of bullying as the country has the regulations which should be adhered to and urged parties involved not to take matters into their own hands to complicate the matter.

He said this when asked to comment on the incidents of bullying that now occur frequently in the state with the latest case of four senior students at a school in Seremban allegedly injuring a Form one student on May 13 after a beating.-Bernama