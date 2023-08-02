Floods: Number of evacuees drops in Pahang, Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees has dropped in Pahang and Kedah, while those in Johor and Terengganu remain unchanged as of this morning.

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the number of evacuees dropped to 2,797 people from 847 families this morning from 3,585 people from 1,046 families last night, with 2,678 of them taking shelter at 16 relief centres in Kuantan, while 119 at four centres in Pekan.

In KEDAH, Kulim district disaster management committee secretariat spokesman Capt (PA) Amirul Aliff Ahmad said that the flood evacuees placed at Sekolah Menengah Agama Madrasah Insaniah Jangkang, near Kulim had decreased to 18 people as of 8 am today, compared to 26 last night.

All the victims from six families are the residents of Kampung Padang Limau.

In TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Management Committee said that the number of evacuees in the Kemaman district remained at 18 from six families this morning and all of them were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Jabor.

The number of flood evacuees in JOHOR also remained unchanged from the 33 (10 families) last night, with all of them being housed at two relief centres in Segamat and Mersing. -Bernama