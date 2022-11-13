Floods: Number of evacuees in four states continues to rise; drop in S’gor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Johor, Melaka, Kelantan and Penang recorded an increase to 1,892 people this morning, compared with 1,053 reported last night.

Selangor showed a drop in the number of evacuees while the flooding in Kedah has fully recovered after a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Sungai Seluang Mosque, which accommodated 76 people, was closed this morning.

In JOHOR, the District Disaster Management Committees in Kulai and Kluang said that the two districts were hit by floods after Segamat, making the total number of flood victims in the state rise to 276 people as of 8 this morning.

Yesterday, only Segamat was hit by floods and recorded a total of 57 evacuees, and the number remains unchanged this morning.

In Kulai, two PPS were opened to accommodate 194 evacuees, while another 25 people were housed in one PPS in Kluang.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees placed in two PPS in Alor Gajah increased to 44 people from 15 families at 8 this morning, compared with 37 people from 11 families yesterday.

The Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that a total of 11 people from six families were evacuated to PPS Kampung Gadek community hall, while 33 people from nine families were placed at Bukit Balai community hall.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood evacuees continued to increase, to 1,338 involving 441 families this morning compared with 809 people from 265 families last night and were accommodated in seven PPS, with six in Pasir Mas and one in Tanah Merah.

In PENANG, the number of flood victims also recorded an increase to 234 people this morning, compared with 150 people yesterday, and were placed in three PPS, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Lahar Yooi and Desa Puri Hall, both in Tasek Gelugor, and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) True Light in Juru.

In SELANGOR, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana website reported that seven PPS are still open this morning, with four in Kuala Selangor and three in Klang, which accommodate 693 people from 171 families.

In contrast in KEDAH, the head of the Secretariat Division of the Disaster Management Committee of the Kedah Civil Defence Force, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said that Sungai Seluang Mosque, which was converted into a PPS and housed 76 people from 16 families, was closed at 10.30 this morning.-Bernama