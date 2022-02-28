Floods: Number of evacuees in K'tan, T'ganu continues to rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu forced more people to be evacuated to temporary flood relief centres (PPS) in both states yesterday.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims evacuated rose to 6,963 people from 2,072 families as of 8 pm yesterday, compared to 5,722 people from 1,736 families this evening, involving 117 relief centres.

The relief centres are located in eight districts, namely 32 in Besut, Setiu (27), Kemaman (17), Hulu Terengganu (17), Dungun (17), Kuala Nerus (five), Kuala Terengganu (one) and Marang (one).

In KELANTAN, as of 9 pm, the number of flood evacuees increased to 7,558 people, involving 2,449 families compared to 6,018 from 2,019 families yesterday evening.

Data from the Social Welfare Department Info application showed that 66 relief centres had been opened involving seven districts, namely 16 each in Kuala Krai and Pasir Mas, 15 in Tanah Merah, eight in Jeli, six in Pasir Puteh, four in Machang and one in Kota Bharu.

Meanwhile, Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, in a statement yesterday, said police have mobilised 614 officers and personnel from the state police contingent headquarters to assist flood victims.-Bernama