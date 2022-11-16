Floods: Number of evacuees in Perak, S’gor rises this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Perak and Selangor has increased, while the number of people affected by flooding in Johor and Kelantan remains unchanged and in Melaka shows a drop, as of this morning.

In PERAK, a total of 524 people from 153 families are still housed in eight temporary evacuation centres (PPS), which were opened in five districts as of 8 this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number saw an increase, compared with 447 people reported at 8 last night.

In Manjung district, PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Layang-Layang Kiri hall recorded an increase in the number of evacuees from 85 to 107 people, followed by PPS Shahriman Beruas involving 91 people and SMK Padang Serai housing 69 people.

“Manjung and Perak Tengah districts recorded an increase in the number of evacuees, while Larut Matang and Selama showed a drop with the closure of two PPS at the Kampung Jelapang and Kampung Halt community hall yesterday,“ it said.

In SELANGOR, the InfoBencana website of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) showed that the number of evacuees increased this morning to 196 people from 55 families, compared with 184 victims (51 families) reported yesterday.

A total of five PPS are currently operating, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Sireh in Tanjung Karang, SMK Jeram and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yuk Chih Batang Berjuntai in Kuala Selangor and two PPS which have just opened; Dewan Sri Nakhoda and Dewan Simpang 5 in Sabak Bernam.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees in four districts, namely Kluang, Segamat, Pontian and Tangkak, remains unchanged at 345 people from 85 families as at 8 this morning.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), in a statement, said that in Segamat, 39 people were accommodated at Kampung Batu Badak hall and 14 people at Tasek community hall; 32 people at the Kampung Ithnin Maarof hall in Kluang and 15 people at SK Melayu Raya, Pontian.

Meanwhile, two PPS in Tangkak, namely SK Simpang 5 Darat and Sekolah Agama Simpang 5 Darat, are accommodating 137 and 108 people respectively, it said.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims remains unchanged, at 2,036 people from 686 families, as at 9 this morning, and they are housed in eight PPS in Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, in MELAKA, the number of evacuees dropped to 53 people, involving 15 families, as at 8 this morning, compared with 59 people from 16 families last night.

The Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that the evacuees were from Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Pulau, Kampung Belimbing, Pengkalan, Kampung Panchor and Taman Tamby Chik Karim.

In PENANG, another PPS was opened at 4 pm yesterday, at the Desa Puri hall, to house 42 people after the area was once again flooded due to heavy rain in the afternoon.

State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh, said that most of the displaced residents were placed in the PPS on Saturday and Sunday, following the heavy rain and floods that hit the area on Friday evening.

Previously, four PPS were opened in Penang, accommodating more than 300 flood victims, after flooding due to heavy rain on Friday evening.

In KEDAH, the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 53 people from 14 families who are still accommodated in two PPS in Kulim and Bandar Baharu districts.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee secretariat division head, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said 40 people from 10 families were housed at PPS Sungai Seluang Mosque in Kulim district.

“In the Bandar Baharu district, 13 people from four families were placed at the PPS Kampung Berjaya surau which opened at 6 pm, yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.-Bernama