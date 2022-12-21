Floods: Number of evacuees in T’ganu, K’tan drops

KUALA LUMPUR: While the number of flood victims placed at temporary relief centres in Terengganu and Kelantan dropped, those in Pahang, Perak and Johor remained unchanged as of tonight.

In TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat said the number of flood victims continued to show a downward trend with 36,180 evacuees still seeking shelter at 261 centres in the districts of Kemaman, Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, Kuala Nerus, Setiu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang compared with 38,574 people this evening.

In KELANTAN, the SDMC Secretariat said the number of flood victims housed at 116 centres in the districts of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kota Bharu and Bachok also dropped to 30,551 tonight compared with 31,584 this evening.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also took the opportunity to visit the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Panglima Raja in Pasir Mas.

In PAHANG, the SDMC Secretariat said the number of flood victims tonight remained unchanged at 30.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) also reported that the water level at Sungai Keratong in Rompin exceeded the danger level while those in Maran, Sungai Pahang (Lubuk Paku) and Sungai Luit (Kampung Subuh) and Sungai Pahang in Paloh Hinai, Pekan, still exceeded the alert level.

In JOHOR, the SDMC Secretariat, in a statement, said the number of flood victims in Segamat remained unchanged at 48 tonight while in PERAK, the number of flood victims remained at 26.-Bernama