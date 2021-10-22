Floods: Number of evacuees rises in Melaka, situation improves in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Melaka continued to rise this morning while the situation of flash floods that hit several areas in Selangor is improving.

In MELAKA, the number of flood evacuees rose to 1,105 people from 283 families as of 8 am today, compared to 932 victims from 249 families at 4 pm yesterday.

Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col Cuthbert John Martin Qudra said the number of relief centres opened in three districts in the state remained at 12 so far.

He added that the Melaka Tengah district recorded the highest number of evacuees with 718 people from 173 families who were placed in six relief centres, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tun Mutahir, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Berendam, SK Krubong, SK Taman Merdeka, SK Ayer Molek and SMK Bukit Katil.

In Alor Gajah district, a total of 121 victims from 38 families were housed in three relief centres namely SK Durian Tunggal, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Sin Wah and SK Telok Berembang, while in Jasin, 266 victims from 72 families were sheltered in SMK Seri Bemban, SK Tehel and SJKC Shuh Yen.

He said among the locations affected by floods in Melaka Tengah were Sungai Putat, Bukit Beruang, Malim Permai, Desa Duyong, Ayer Keroh, Taman Rambai Jaya, Kampung Sungai Badau, Bakar Batu, Balai Panjang, Kampung Kolam, Kampung Morten and Tengkera.

As for Alor Gajah, it involved Kampung Dalong, Kampung Danun, Parit Melana, Kampung Padang Keladi, Durian Daun and Bukit Balai, while in Jasin, among the locations affected were the Merlimau town, Jasin Bestari, Asam Kumbang, Lubuk Kasau and Tehel.

In SELANGOR, state Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the flood situation in several areas continued to improve as of 8 am today.

“Based on the data that we obtained, there are seven relief centres in Sepang involving 279 evacuees from 69 families,” he said, adding that the victims would be allowed to return home once the situation is safe and getting better.-Bernama