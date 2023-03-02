Floods: Number of evacuees rises in Sabah, unchanged in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims taking shelter at relief centres in Sabah increased slightly this morning and remained unchanged in Johor.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said that as of 8 am, the number of evacuees rose to 535 from 165 families housed at nine centres compared to 478 people from 151 families last night.

“Telupid has the highest number of victims with 208 people from 65 families who were moved to four centres, while 200 people from 55 families were relocated to one centre in Beaufort.

“Seventy-nine people from 36 families were evacuated to two relief centres in Paitan and 48 people from nine families to two centres in Beluran. The number of evacuees in Beaufort is expected to increase and remain unchanged in other districts,” the secretariat said in a statement.

In JOHOR, the number of victims taking shelter at eight relief centres remained at 925 people from 264 families as of 8 am.

According to the Johor JPBN, 877 people from 249 families are in Batu Pahat, while 48 people from 15 families are in Segamat.

The weather in the two districts is reported to be sunny, but Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat still exceeds the danger level with a reading of 18.80 metres.

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, the state JPBN informed that 72 flood victims had been evacuated to a relief centre in Serian.

It said the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Peter was opened at 6 am today following heavy rain since last night. -Bernama