KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Sabah increased again this morning to 67 people, as compared to 27 people yesterday.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said following heavy rains the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir relief centre in Beaufort which closed at 2.40pm yesterday was reopened this morning and two more centres were opened in Sook and Beaufort.

The newly opened Kampung Pauh centre in Sook is currently sheltering 41 victims from six families while the number of victims at Rumah Kebudayaan Kalang Kanar centre in Tenom has remained at 26 from five families since yesterday.

The unpredictable weather that brought heavy rainfall also caused the water level in several rivers to overflow and several roads as well as villages were inundated over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Melaka dropped to 273 people from 67 families at 8am today, as compared to 348 people from 86 families at 4 pm yesterday.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the victims are being sheltered at four centres in Melaka Tengah and Jasin.

He said in Melaka Tengah, 153 victims (36 families) were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ayer Molek and 59 victims (15 families) were at SK Demang Husin.

“In Jasin, 20 victims (4 families) are at Shuh Yen Chinese National Type School (SJKC) centre while 41 victims (12 families) are seeking shelter at SK Tehel,“ he added.-BERNAMA