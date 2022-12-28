Floods: Only two PPS remain open in Terengganu and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Floods in Terengganu and Sabah continued to recede, leaving just one temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in each state respectively, operating as of tonight, while in Kelantan all PPS were completely closed.

In TERENGGANU, the secretariat of the state disaster management committee (JPBN) informed that the number of flood victims placed at Masjid Kampung La PPS in Besut remained at 53 people (from 12 families).

However, all the victims are expected to call the PPS ‘home’ for a long time because most of their houses were swept away by the monsoonal deluge.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees affected by the phenomenon of king tides dropped to 688 and remained at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Anib 2 in Sandakan, compared to 1,454 people sheltering at the same PPS this afternoon.

In KELANTAN, the last PPS at Pusat Tarbiyah Pohon Buluh in Pasir Mas which accommodated only 17 people (five families) this afternoon, was completely closed at around 6.15 pm after their homes were deemed safe to live in again.-Bernama