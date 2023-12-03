Floods: Over 43,000 victims still housed at PPS in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 43,136 flood victims are still taking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in four states as of this morning.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 42,638 as of 8 am, compared to 42,770 recorded at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said that 12,049 families are still housed at 155 PPS in four districts affected by the disaster.

It said that Batu Pahat remained the most affected district with 39,870 flood victims, followed by Muar (1,457), Tangkak (949), and Segamat (362).

Four rivers in Batu Pahat still exceed the danger limit, namely Bekok Dam at Sungai Bekok at 19.57 metres (m); Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.59m); Sungai Simpang Kiri in Sri Medan (2.43m); Sungai Simpang Kiri in Parit Sulong (2.03m) and Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong (Muar) at 3.96m.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Jasin dropped further to 238 people from 55 families this morning, compared to 259 people from 61 families at 8 pm yesterday.

The state JPBN Secretariat, in a statement today, said all the victims were housed at five PPS, including Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat, with nine people from one family.

“One hundred victims from 23 families are taking shelter at SK Parit Penghulu, SK Parit Gantong (19 people from seven families), SK Batu Gajah (99 people from 22 families) and SK Sungai Rambai (11 people from two families),” the statement read.

In PAHANG, the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application reported that the number of flood victims remained at 169 people who are housed at two PPS in Rompin.

The PPS at SK Kampung Aur housed 62 victims from 24 families, while 107 victims from 35 families are at SK Leban Chondong.

In SARAWAK, two PPS have been opened in the Kuching division to house 91 flood victims from 18 families.

According to the state JPBN Secretariat, the two PPS are Dewan Sinaran Lumut and Dewan Kampung Sungai Bedaun, which started operations at 6 pm and 8 pm yesterday. -Bernama