Floods: Perak intensifies enforcement against river reserve encroachment: MB

IPOH: The Perak government has stepped up enforcement operations on encroachment on river reserves, which is seen as one of the main causes of floods in the state over the past two years.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix), said that a total of 110 encroachment enforcement operations, namely 30 operations in 2020 and 80 operations last year, had been carried out on government and reserve lands.

“Continuous monitoring, by the Land and Mines Office (PTG), district and land offices, as well as the agencies and departments involved, is also constantly implemented, in addition to reports received from the public.

“To curb this issue, the PTG, together with all land administrators, relevant agencies and departments, have implemented integrated enforcement actions, in accordance with Sections 425 and 426A of the National Land Code 1965 (Act 828), for any land encroachment involving government land and also reserve land,” he said.

Saarani (BN-Kota Tampan) said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at the Perak State Assembly sitting here today.

He said that the state government, together with the federal government, would implement the process of gazetting river reserves, as decided in the National Water Resources Council (MSAN) meeting, which would facilitate enforcement against land encroachment and assist flood mitigation projects.

Meanwhile, in relation to encroachment and destruction of crops, a total of 1,469 wild boars and 14,375 monkeys, that disturbed the public or damaged crops, were culled last year.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin, said that for this year thus far, seven operations to eradicate crop enemies have been carried out, and a total of 267 wild boars and 2,256 monkeys have been culled.

Mohd Akmal, when winding up the debate on behalf of his portfolio, said that wildlife such as wild boars and monkeys roaming around and destroying crops have had a negative impact on the yields earned by entrepreneurs, especially during the fruit season, as it caused crop destruction.

The three-day Perak state assembly sitting has been adjourned sine die.-Bernama